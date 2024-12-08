Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she chooses humble auto ride over a fancy car in Mumbai [WATCH]

Alia Bhatt surprised fans by choosing an auto ride over a luxury car in Mumbai. Dressed casually, she kept a low profile, and the video quickly went viral.



Alia Bhatt, a renowned Bollywood actress, is celebrated for her stellar performances in films like Highway, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, has since embraced motherhood with the birth of their beautiful daughter.

In an unexpected move, Alia Bhatt was recently spotted ditching her usual private car for Mumbai’s public transport. Known for her preference for chauffeur-driven luxury cars, Alia’s decision to opt for a more humble ride took many by surprise, giving fans a rare glimpse into her daily life.

Dressed casually in a striped off-white and grey shirt paired with grey pants, Alia kept things simple. She accessorized her look with a black face mask to maintain her privacy while traveling. The video of her public transport switch quickly went viral, sparking much discussion among fans and media.

Alia's upcoming projects are highly anticipated. She is set to star in Alpha, a spy-thriller from YRF, and Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, reports suggest she is in talks for a new film with Dinesh Vijan, further adding to her exciting career lineup. [WATCH]

