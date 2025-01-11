Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's bodyguards earn MORE than any Indian CEO; know their annual income

Yusuf Ibrahim has handled the security of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ranbir Kapoor. He highlighted Bollywood bodyguards' high salaries in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan. Yusuf Ibrahim has been guarding Alia Bhatt since she started acting.

Yusuf stated that Ravi formerly worked for his firm, and because Yusuf could not devote all of his attention to Shah Rukh Khan, Ravi was assigned to oversee the star's security.

Yusuf said bodyguards frequently have long-standing connections with the celebrities they protect but do not get close, and their dynamic remains completely professional.

In the same chat, when questioned about Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's rumoured annual pay of Rs 2 crore, Yusuf stated, "See, Salman Khan's Shera has his own business, his own security company." I believe he has numerous enterprises. So it's plausible that he is earning it."

Shreysay Thele, Akshay Kumar's bodyguard, was also reported to be paid Rs 1.2 crore yearly. Yusuf said, "I don't know his personal information. Calculate monthly — Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh — which is both doable and impossible. It depends on the billing for your shoot, events, or marketing. What is your salary? All of these considerations come into play. The pricing is based on how many days your star works each month. I believe that all of these figures were printed at random.

Yusuf then stated that most star bodyguards are paid between Rs 25.00 and Rs 1 lakh, although celebrities offer to cover their required expenditures like as medical bills and children's school tuition.

Yusuf has been providing security for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan since their debut, and he recalls that when he suffered a heart attack, the stars and their staff helped him and looked after his requirements.

