Alia Bhatt DELETES all photos of daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram; check details

Alia Bhatt unexpectedly deleted all of her daughter Raha's Instagram photos. Reddit followers question whether it's linked to Saif Ali Khan's tragedy.

Actress Alia Bhatt has deleted all photos of her daughter Raha from her Instagram account. This conduct has sparked curiosity among Reddit users, who question if it is linked to the recent incident with Saif Ali Khan.

Fans of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt were quick to note that she has purportedly deleted all photos of her daughter Raha from her Instagram account. This change has stirred debate on social media sites, with many people guessing on the reasons for the decision.

Alia has deleted all photos of her daughter's face from Instagram, including ones from the great Jamnagar celebration and their Paris vacation. However, on her New Year's Day post, the tiny munchkin is still visible, but her face is hidden.

Raha Kapoor

One idea circulating on Reddit indicates that the decision is related to a recent event regarding Saif Ali Khan's attack. However, Alia Bhatt has made no formal announcement about removing the images.

Some Reddit users applauded Alia's move by saying, "As a parent, she should do whatever she feels is a protective action (sic)," "Nice decision (sic)," and "Honestly, a good decision. I hope the paps realize this, stop bothering them all the time, and respect the kids' privacy and the parents' decision (sic)." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

