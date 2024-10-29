Akshay Kumar donates a hefty sum to support monkey feeding in Ayodhya— Details inside

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar makes a generous donation to support a monkey feeding initiative in Ayodhya, demonstrating his commitment to social causes and Indian culture ahead of Diwali.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has donated a significant amount to support a monkey feeding initiative in Ayodhya, known as the birthplace of Lord Ram, just ahead of Diwali. Reports suggest that the actor made this donation to seek blessings from Lord Ram and to help protect the monkeys, which are important in Indian culture and mythology.

 

article_image2

The initiative is organized by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust. Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, the leader of the trust, reached out to Akshay, who quickly agreed to help with a donation of ₹1 crore.

article_image3

A member of the trust noted that Akshay frequently donates in honor of his parents, Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, as well as his father-in-law, Rajesh Khanna. They highlighted that Akshay is not just a generous donor but also a socially conscious citizen. He expressed concern for the people of Ayodhya and emphasized the importance of feeding the monkeys without causing any inconvenience or littering in the city.

 

article_image4

On the film front, Akshay Kumar is set to appear in "Singham Again," the latest installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He will reprise his role as Sooryavanshi in the movie, which also features stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others. The film is scheduled to release on November 1.

 

