Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Wedding: Date and all other details inside

Akhil Akkineni officially announced his future life partner in November last year. Akhil is getting married to Zainab Ravdjee. Nagarjuna announced that their engagement took place on November 26 in the presence of family members.

Since then, netizens have been curious about Zainab's background. Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. She is the heiress to thousands of crores.

The families have reportedly fixed the wedding date for March 24. Nagarjuna has started the wedding preparations. Akhil wants his wedding at Annapurna Studios.

Nagarjuna has started arrangements for a grand wedding. Guests from film, politics, cricket, and business are expected. A destination wedding with a reception at Annapurna Studios is also being considered.

Akhil is getting married soon. There were rumors that Zainab is older than Akhil. Akhil is currently planning two films, one with a Rayalaseema backdrop.

