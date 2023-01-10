Ajith Kumar's Thunivu VS Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu: Who will WIN? Read this

Tomorrow, January 11, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu will be released in theatres. The two films that will create a rage tomorrow at the Tamil Nadu box office.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu are to release tomorrow, January 11. This Pongal, the audience is in for a double treat. It remains to be seen whether Ajith and Vijay can rebound stronger at the box office after lacklustre ventures Valimai and Beast last year.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While there is a lot of excitement, expectation, and so on among moviegoers, Film journalist and industry tracker Rajasekar offers his thoughts on Varisu and Thunivu, the two films that will be a hit at the Tamil Nadu box office tomorrow.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rajasekar also reveals that Varisu tickets are being offered at a greater price than Thunivu tickets, as agreed upon by the directors of both films. Red Giant has purchased the complete TN rights for Thunivu, but just 5 region distribution rights for Varisu.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In most ways, the screen count for both films is the same. Because the agreement was reached considerably earlier by the producers, one location, Trichy- Thanjavur, Thunivu, has the lead with more displays. However, the majority of the shows are the same. I've heard wholesalers sell tickets for Varisu at a greater price than Thunivu."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

It will be the same format for the first three days as they (Varisu) compensate for the lower screen counts with higher ticket costs.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

However, outside of Tamil Nadu, Vijay has a larger market than Ajith. Vijay has the advantage in Kerala and internationally, but the key is that both players want to establish their worth on their home turf, which is why the match is neck-and-neck.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dil Raju is Varisu's producer, and he has allotted a ridiculous amount of programmes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as additional screens in Kerala, which is like his second home, according to Rajasekar.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When queried about the rising ticket prices and their trend, he says, "This would not have happened without RedGiant's knowledge, therefore Varisu tickets are being sold at a higher price. In TN, I believe both films will have the same collection."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram