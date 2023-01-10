Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajith Kumar's Thunivu VS Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu: Who will WIN? Read this

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    Tomorrow, January 11, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu will be released in theatres. The two films that will create a rage tomorrow at the Tamil Nadu box office.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu are to release tomorrow, January 11. This Pongal, the audience is in for a double treat. It remains to be seen whether Ajith and Vijay can rebound stronger at the box office after lacklustre ventures Valimai and Beast last year.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While there is a lot of excitement, expectation, and so on among moviegoers, Film journalist and industry tracker Rajasekar offers his thoughts on Varisu and Thunivu, the two films that will be a hit at the Tamil Nadu box office tomorrow.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rajasekar also reveals that Varisu tickets are being offered at a greater price than Thunivu tickets, as agreed upon by the directors of both films. Red Giant has purchased the complete TN rights for Thunivu, but just 5 region distribution rights for Varisu.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In most ways, the screen count for both films is the same. Because the agreement was reached considerably earlier by the producers, one location, Trichy- Thanjavur, Thunivu, has the lead with more displays. However, the majority of the shows are the same. I've heard wholesalers sell tickets for Varisu at a greater price than Thunivu."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It will be the same format for the first three days as they (Varisu) compensate for the lower screen counts with higher ticket costs.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, outside of Tamil Nadu, Vijay has a larger market than Ajith. Vijay has the advantage in Kerala and internationally, but the key is that both players want to establish their worth on their home turf, which is why the match is neck-and-neck.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dil Raju is Varisu's producer, and he has allotted a ridiculous amount of programmes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as additional screens in Kerala, which is like his second home, according to Rajasekar.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When queried about the rising ticket prices and their trend, he says, "This would not have happened without RedGiant's knowledge, therefore Varisu tickets are being sold at a higher price. In TN, I believe both films will have the same collection."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He added, " The highest potential for the films on day one would be about Rs 40 crores, but outside of Tamil Nadu, Vijay's picture will do better, since the trend has already begun. The collecting will be the same for the next 4-5 days, after which only word of mouth will help and decide who will win the war."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhas alaar magic continues to grab headlines as the film trends on social media RBA

    Prabhas' Salaar magic continues to grab headlines as #सालनहीं_Salaarहै trends on social media

    Varisu Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar RBA

    Varisu: Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar

    Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer OUT - Fans laud 'most solid storyline in MCU' vma

    Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer OUT - Fans laud 'most solid storyline in MCU'

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track vma

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track

    RRR star Jr NTR gets trolled for his fake American accent; fans say what is he trying to prove? (WATCH) RBA

    RRR star Jr NTR's interview with American media goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Al-Nassr star Vincent Aboubaker chooses between the two GOATs snt

    Ronaldo or Messi? Former Al-Nassr star Aboubaker chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    CISF personnel deployed at Delhi's IGI airport shoots self with service pistol AJR

    CISF personnel deployed at Delhi's IGI airport shoots self with service pistol

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Nirahua BOLD rain dance on Janwari Me Fatata Jawani goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD rain dance on ‘Janwari Me Fatata Jawani’ goes VIRAL

    DGCA seeks Go First response after 50 passengers left behind on tarmac AJR

    DGCA seeks Go First response after 50 passengers left behind on tarmac

    Prabhas alaar magic continues to grab headlines as the film trends on social media RBA

    Prabhas' Salaar magic continues to grab headlines as #सालनहीं_Salaarहै trends on social media

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon