Aishwarya Rai to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood actresses with most beautiful eyes

Bollywood actresses' eyes are often their most expressive and intriguing feature. Strong and appealing gazes distinguish some actresses. Three of the most beautiful actors with amazing eyes are Aishwarya Rai, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Krystle D'Souza.

Richa Barua
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 2:10 PM IST

In Bollywood, an actress's eyes are frequently regarded as her most expressive and fascinating feature. Several actresses stand out for the intensity and appeal of their gazes. Aishwarya Rai, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Krystle D'Souza are three of the most attractive actresses with remarkable eyes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, widely regarded as one of the world's most beautiful women, is recognised for her stunning greenish-blue eyes. Her eyes have a mesmerising aspect that instantly draws attention, making her one of Bollywood's most famous beauties.

Whether in a love scene or an intense dramatic moment, her expressive eyes dimension her performance, cementing her status as a global celebrity. Aishwarya's gaze has been praised in countless photoshoots and films, cementing her status as a real eye legend.

Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D'Souza, known for her roles in the online series Fittrat and the film Visfot, has fascinating eyes that fans admire. Her almond-shaped, expressive eyes add liveliness and grace to her on-screen performances. Krystle's eyes are warm and confident, making her one of the most recognisable faces on television. Her gaze, along with her elegant screen presence, has earned her a following among admirers.

Wamiqa Gabbi

While new to the profession, Wamiqa Gabbi has swiftly captivated people's attention with her stunningly lovely eyes. She stands out in her parts because of her attractive smile and huge, expressive eyes that convey a wide spectrum of emotions.

Whether in tragic or romantic scenes, Wamiqa's eyes may communicate vulnerability, power, and mystery, contributing to her strong screen presence.

