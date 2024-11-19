Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif to Shah Rukh Khan-6 celebrities who got slapped by Salman Khan

Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan, along with others, got past Salman Khan and know the reasons why!

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

Here are some of the celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, who Salman Khan smacked to explain why!

While working together on the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam set, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan fell in love with one another. During their breakup in 2002, Aishwarya accused that Salman had physically assaulted her. He was even accused of physically abusing her in the past. 

A great deal of attention was drawn to the film Tere Naam, which starred Salman Khan. Anurag Kashyap was given a directive to direct the movie. Due to the fact that the role of Radhe was from Uttar Pradesh, he did not want Salman to shave his chest. Salman confronted Anurag with a smack since he did not agree with him.

It was believed that Salman Khan had smacked Ranbir Kapoor before to his release in the Bollywood industry. At a celebration held at a pub in Mumbai, he got the opportunity to meet Salman. A dispute ensued between the two, and Salman responded by slapping him.

Among the most famous actors in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are among the most prominent. It was said that Salman had struck Katrina Kaif while she was working on a film with Akshay Kumar for the production. It was not to Salman's liking that Katrina was working with Akshay.

An altercation had place between the actor Salman Khan and the director Subhash Ghai. In response to Subhash Ghai's inquiry over the end of his relationship with Aishwarya, Salman smacked the actor. In response to his son's error, Salim, Salman's father, expressed his regret.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have a profound connection, and their friendship has grown stronger with each passing day. According to reports, a confrontation occurred between the two individuals during Katrina's birthday celebration in 2008. Salman gave SRK a slapped, and he lost his calm.
 

