Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actress actresses richer than their husbands

In Bollywood, many actresses are richer than their husbands. From Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, find out about the wealth of these 5 actresses who leave their husbands behind.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 9:25 AM IST

There are many actresses in Bollywood who are richer than their husbands in terms of wealth. On Women's Day 2025, know about 5 such actresses...

budget 2025
article_image2

Aishwarya Rai's net worth is Rs 800 crore, significantly higher than Abhishek Bachchan's Rs 280 crore, highlighting the vast difference in their financial standings.

 


article_image3

Deepika Padukone's net worth is approximately Rs 500 crore, surpassing Ranveer Singh's Rs 245 crore. This makes Deepika one of the wealthiest actresses in the Indian film industry.

 

article_image4

Katrina Kaif's net worth stands at Rs 224 crore, far surpassing husband Vicky Kaushal's Rs 41 crore. Despite Vicky's success, Katrina remains the financial powerhouse in the relationship.

article_image5

Preity Zinta's net worth is Rs 183 crore, making her seven times richer than her husband, Gene Goodenough. Her wealth significantly surpasses his financial standing in their relationship.

article_image6

Alia Bhatt's net worth is Rs 550 crore, significantly surpassing husband Ranbir Singh's net worth of around Rs 245 crore, making her wealth far greater than his in their relationship.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IIFA 2025: Luxurious invitation box merges Rajasthan's heritage with Bollywood glamour [PHOTOS] NTI

IIFA 2025: Luxurious invitation box merges Rajasthan's heritage with Bollywood glamour [PHOTOS]

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Did Neeraj Pandey hint at Sourav Ganguly's cameo? Details inside NTI

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Did Neeraj Pandey hint at Sourav Ganguly's cameo? Details inside

Sharwanand birthday: Biography, networth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life, and more MEG

Sharwanand birthday: Biography, networth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life, and more

'Fauda' Season 5 returns: Find out release date and what to expect NTI

'Fauda' Season 5 returns: Find out release date and what to expect

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress MEG

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Weather LATEST update: Cool nights, pleasant climate forecast for city and other districts; Check ATG

Hyderabad Weather LATEST update: Cool nights, pleasant climate forecast for city and other districts; Check

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her glamorous photoshoot look NTI

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her glamorous photoshoot look

Sensex Nifty hold ground; global cues to steer market movement AJR

Sensex, Nifty hold ground; global cues to steer market movement

Nadaaniyan screening: Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend premiere [PHOTOS] ATG

'Nadaaniyan' screening: Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend premiere [PHOTOS]

Kerala man executed in UAE: Muraleedharan's father recalls final call; convicted in 2009 murder case anr

Kerala man executed in UAE: Muraleedharan's father recalls final call; convicted in 2009 murder case

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon