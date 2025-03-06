Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actress actresses richer than their husbands

In Bollywood, many actresses are richer than their husbands. From Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, find out about the wealth of these 5 actresses who leave their husbands behind.

There are many actresses in Bollywood who are richer than their husbands in terms of wealth. On Women's Day 2025, know about 5 such actresses...

Aishwarya Rai's net worth is Rs 800 crore, significantly higher than Abhishek Bachchan's Rs 280 crore, highlighting the vast difference in their financial standings.

Deepika Padukone's net worth is approximately Rs 500 crore, surpassing Ranveer Singh's Rs 245 crore. This makes Deepika one of the wealthiest actresses in the Indian film industry.

Katrina Kaif's net worth stands at Rs 224 crore, far surpassing husband Vicky Kaushal's Rs 41 crore. Despite Vicky's success, Katrina remains the financial powerhouse in the relationship.

Preity Zinta's net worth is Rs 183 crore, making her seven times richer than her husband, Gene Goodenough. Her wealth significantly surpasses his financial standing in their relationship.

Alia Bhatt's net worth is Rs 550 crore, significantly surpassing husband Ranbir Singh's net worth of around Rs 245 crore, making her wealth far greater than his in their relationship.

Latest Videos