Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Aishwarya Rai does not care about us', says an upset fan; complains to Abhishek Bachchan

    First Published Mar 6, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai's fan is upset with the actress as she never interacts on social media 

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai left her fans in awe when she shared her first look from her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. After a very long time, Aishwarya has teamed up with popular filmmaker Mani Ratnam. 

     

    Last week, Aishwarya shared her first look from the film on social media and left her followers and fans gushing. Social media users couldn't get over how gorgeous the actress looked, and the comment section was filled with messages and complemented the actress.

    However, now her fans are disappointed when she shares the poster and her compliments and praises. In a long thread, one of her fans requested Aishwarya's actor husband, Abhishek Bachchan, to convey his message to Aishwarya. The fan vented out on her for being less active on social media.

    He wrote, "I don't have any hope from Aishwarya's team anymore because none of our wishes are come true for the past 10 years so I will request this message to you @juniorbachchan! After a decade later Aishwarya signed something we always want her to be a part of and we want her to be fully active on social media like any celebrity does, we understood her social media game as she don't want to be compared with family members and don't care about the likes etc and we respect that but this is her movie the movie we have been waiting for 3 years @juniorbachchan." 
     

    The fans also wrote, "...and she posting in midnight after fans already saw the poster is actually a slap for fans who've been waiting for years and shows she doesn't care about us ! This is not about the likes or anything but showing for fans her love and appreciation ... @juniorbachchan."
     

    He further tweeted, "...for waiting her for really long time. The fandom is not as active as we used to before because we haven't got any content from her and have literally nothing to talk about but now we do have one and we want her to give us back to back content ... @juniorbachchan without any break and we highly want her to be active on social media during this movie promotion time and I hope you will understand our frustration ,I hope we will see the queen be active and give us exciting projects soon ... thank you @juniorbachchan." 

    Will Abhishek convey his message to Aishwarya? That we don't know. On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, where she plays the role of Nandhini/ Mandhakini Devi, and her fans are keen to see her as an antagonist. The film is slated to be released in theatres on September 30.

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case RCB

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics RCB

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    Watch Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage says ho gai drb

    Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

    hollywood Spider Man vs Batman in India Whos the Box office winner drb

    Spider-Man v/s Batman in India: Who's the Box office winner?

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    Recent Stories

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation - ADT

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 108 runs, netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    Russia-Ukraine war: No water or power across city, says Mariupol mayor - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: No water or power across city, says Mariupol mayor

    Relax rules for medical students from Ukraine their future hangs in balance says Varun Gandhi gcw

    Relax rules for medical students from Ukraine, their future hangs in balance, says Varun Gandhi

    Fuel prices in metro cities remain unchanged - ADT

    Fuel prices in metro cities remain unchanged

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon
    Operation Ganga PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe says Gen VK Singh gcw

    Operation Ganga: 'PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe...' Gen VK Singh

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 107): SCEB ends season rock-bottom; BFC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 107): SCEB ends season rock-bottom; BFC wins 1-0

    Video Icon
    Good on PM Modi s part to send 4 ministers says Indian envoy to Poland gcw

    'Good on PM Modi's part to send 4 ministers...' says Indian envoy to Poland

    Video Icon
    Racism amid Russian invasion Ukrainian civilians pushed and hit Indian students

    Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'

    Video Icon