'Aishwarya Rai does not care about us', says an upset fan; complains to Abhishek Bachchan

Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai's fan is upset with the actress as she never interacts on social media

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai left her fans in awe when she shared her first look from her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. After a very long time, Aishwarya has teamed up with popular filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Last week, Aishwarya shared her first look from the film on social media and left her followers and fans gushing. Social media users couldn't get over how gorgeous the actress looked, and the comment section was filled with messages and complemented the actress.

However, now her fans are disappointed when she shares the poster and her compliments and praises. In a long thread, one of her fans requested Aishwarya's actor husband, Abhishek Bachchan, to convey his message to Aishwarya. The fan vented out on her for being less active on social media.

He wrote, "I don't have any hope from Aishwarya's team anymore because none of our wishes are come true for the past 10 years so I will request this message to you @juniorbachchan! After a decade later Aishwarya signed something we always want her to be a part of and we want her to be fully active on social media like any celebrity does, we understood her social media game as she don't want to be compared with family members and don't care about the likes etc and we respect that but this is her movie the movie we have been waiting for 3 years @juniorbachchan."



The fans also wrote, "...and she posting in midnight after fans already saw the poster is actually a slap for fans who've been waiting for years and shows she doesn't care about us ! This is not about the likes or anything but showing for fans her love and appreciation ... @juniorbachchan."



He further tweeted, "...for waiting her for really long time. The fandom is not as active as we used to before because we haven't got any content from her and have literally nothing to talk about but now we do have one and we want her to give us back to back content ... @juniorbachchan without any break and we highly want her to be active on social media during this movie promotion time and I hope you will understand our frustration ,I hope we will see the queen be active and give us exciting projects soon ... thank you @juniorbachchan."