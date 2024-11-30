Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek divorce rumours: Is Jr Bachchan struggling professionally due to his personal life?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are currently on the news due to rumours about their ongoing divorce. It is the couple's disagreement, which makes his professional life difficult.

Bollywood most loved and celebrated couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen together in Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan'. Since then, their fans have been waiting for the couple to share screen space together, but it has not happened.

Abhishek Bachchan has carved out a name for himself with his amazing talent. His film career began in 2000 with the film Refugee, which reflects his ancestry as the son of iconic actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. His filmography reflects his passion and hard work, garnering him multiple distinctions. Shoojit Sircar's new film, I Want To Talk, adds to his impressive resume.

Abhishek is married to Aishwarya Rai, and they have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. The recent 13th birthday celebration for their daughter was a magnificent event, but what everyone noticed was Abhishek's absence. This unexpected turn of events has fuelled conjecture about the couple's relationship.

Abhishek Bachchan's performance in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk was outstanding, earning him high praise. However, the film's box office performance has been challenging. It struggled to reach Rs. 2 crore in its first week, beginning with a collection of Rs. 25 lakh and fluctuating significantly. I Want to Talk, which premieres on November 22, 2024, also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johnny Lever, and Jayant Kripalani in significant parts.

Despite its embarrassingly poor start, I Want to Talk showed promise with a little uptick on its second and third days, earning Rs. 55 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh respectively. The film's total collection is currently Rs. 1.94 crore, and it is still on track to reach Rs. 2 crore.

The rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya's alleged breakup and family strife have been swirling in the media for some time now. Despite the speculations, the pair has not issued any public declarations confirming their separation.

Abhishek's absence from Aishwarya's 50th birthday and the actress's arrival alone with her daughter, Aaradhya, to the Ambani wedding has fuelled rumours that all is not well in the Bachchan family. However, it is crucial to stress that these are only observations and not conclusive evidence of a rift.



