Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Here's how much Jr Bachchan gets as fixed monthly income

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has made several successful ventures. The actor has a monthly salary of Rs 18 lakh. How? Read to learn. According to reports, Abhishek's total net worth is currently said to be Rs 280 crore.

Bollywood most loved and celebrated couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen together in Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan'. Since then, their fans have been waiting for the couple to share screen space together, but it has not happened.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been happy together for many years. With their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, they have been content. However, rumours that Abhishek and Aishwarya are about to split up have recently been circulating, fuelling the rumours mill.

A few things contributed to the notion, including Abhishek and Aishwarya standing apart during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. A claim regarding Abhishek Bachchan's fixed monthly salary has gone viral among all the drama.

According to sources, the State Bank of India provides Abhishek Bachchan with a monthly salary of Rs 18 lakh. How? The public sector bank has apparently rented the ground floor of the actor's residence for the next fifteen years.

According to a Zapkey.com article, Abhishek Bachchan pays the bank a whopping Rs 18.9 lakh per month in rental fees for the bottom floor of his Juhu house, Ammu and Vats. The rental is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years. After five years, it will rise to Rs 23.6 lakh; ten years later, it will rise even higher to Rs 29.5 lakh.

Abhishek Bachchan has invested a considerable amount of money. According to recent reports, he bought six opulent residences in the Borivali neighbourhood of Mumbai for more than Rs 15 crore, which made a lot of headlines in entertainment news.

In addition, he claims to have invested in a brand-new Juhu house next to his father's Jalsa home. Abhishek is now estimated to have a net worth of Rs 280 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Amitabh Bachchan, is a talented Bollywood actor. Now that his acting prowess is recognised, he finally receives the credit he deserves. He has recently starred in critically acclaimed films such as Dasvi, The Big Bull, Ghoomer, and others.

He also appeared in the hugely popular online series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor is now excited to join King, Shah Rukh Khan's magnum effort. In this one, he will play the antagonist.

Latest Videos