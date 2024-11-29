Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actor got emotional thinking about Aaradhya? Know here

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan is allegedly going through a rough patch in their marital life. Divorce rumors are afloat. In the midst of these Abhishek Bachchan's latest movie 'I want to talk' released. The movies is directed by Shoojit Sarcar. The movies is on the relationship of a father with his daughter

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan is allegedly going through a rough patch in their marital life. Rumours are afloat but neither parties have spoken anything about the matter. Recently at an event in Dubai, Aishwarya seemingly dropped 'Bachchan' from her name

article_image2

In the midst of these, Abhishek Bachchan's latest movie 'I want to Talk' released. The movie is based on the relationship of a father with his daughter. Directed by Shoojit Sarcar, the movie released on 22nd November. Now, director Shoojit Sarcar opened up on how emotional Abhishek Bachchan was during the shoot of the movie recalling his daughter Aaradhya. Shoojit Sarcar reiterated that Abhishek particularly resonated with the theme of the movie because he is a 'girl dad'

article_image3

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are under public scrutiny amid rumors of their possible divorce. Separate appearances at Anant Ambani's wedding and Abhishek liking a post about grey divorces have fueled the speculations further. He did not even wish Aishwarya publicly on her birthday and even skipped wishing Aaradhya publicly

article_image4

Aishwarya, on the other hand released some photos of Aaradhya's birthday. Abhishek was missing from the photo dump which fueled further rumors

article_image5

Interestingly, only Amitabh Bachchan from the Bachchan family wished Aaradhya on her birthday publicly on social media

