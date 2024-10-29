Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: When actress spoke about her separation plans

Here's what Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai stated about her divorce intentions with husband Abhishek Bachchan. It happened when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya were featured at in 2009, The Oprah Winfrey Show

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

Due to divorce and separation allegations, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are making headlines. Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have commented about it. Despite the rumour, Aishwarya once responded funny to Oprah regarding divorce in Indian society.

article_image2

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009. In the program, they exhibited a film that included images of their wedding at the Bachchan house in Juhu, Mumbai, and the crowd's excitement to see the newlyweds. 

article_image3

Oprah described how Indian wedding ceremonies might extend many days. Abhishek mentioned that Indian weddings span a week or ten days and involve several traditions. He also explained how they culminate in the pair exchanging seven vows around a ceremonial fire known as Saptapadi. 

article_image4

Later, Oprah commented that it would be difficult to get divorced after such an extravagant ceremony, to which Aishwarya responded, 'We don’t even try and entertain the thought'. She emphasised their commitment to each other.

article_image5

The host (Opera) also enquired about Abhishek and Aishwarya's plans to live with their families after marriage. Aishwarya waited for Abhishek to react, and the actor turned the question back on Oprah as he asked him, 'Do you live with your family? How does that work?'
 

article_image6

Abhishek's question left the audience laughing hard and Aishwarya was impressed with his one-liner. Aishwarya explained that living with family feels completely normal for them.

article_image7

Abhishek went on to claim that his father, Amitabh Bachchan, lives with his parents and that he maintains this practice. When Oprah enquired if they shared meals or stayed in different areas of the home, Abhishek explained that his mother, Jaya Bachchan, has a rule stating that if they are in the city, the family must have at least one meal together daily. 

article_image8

According to reports, Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship has worsened, and netizens blame Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek and Nimrat shared a screen in Dasvi.

