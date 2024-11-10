Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Jaya Bachchan's marriage advice goes viral

A viral video showed Jaya Bachchan offering marital counsel to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan a long time ago. Rumours suggest that Abhishek and Aishwarya are staying separately now.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are two of the most famous Bollywood couples in the spotlight due to persistent divorce allegations. Rumours suggest that the pair is currently living separately. Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have talked about the divorce allegations.

Amid this, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan's old video in which they provided marital counsel to Abhishek and Aishwarya has become popular on social media. (WATCH HERE)

In 2007, when Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan appeared together on Koffee With Karan, presenter Karan Johar questioned former 'Do you have any marriage advice for Abhishek'? Jaya Bachchan said, 'The scales are going to change if he tries to misbehave'.

Jaya Bachchan also gave marriage advice for daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she said, 'She should continue being as loving and dignified to him, as she is'. However, Shweta Bachchan added, saying, 'She is perfect. I don't think we need to give her any advice. She even continued saying, 'And she (Aishwarya Rai) has immense patience which is going to take her very far.' Jaya Bachchan smiled as she said, 'Especially with Abhishek'.

The video has been going viral on social media, and netizens have flooded the comments section. One user said, 'Shweta used to be soo good to Aish', another commented saying, 'This interview is years old. Things have changed now. Both MIL and SIL are bitter now'. Third user said, 'it’s funny how Hema and Esha are enjoying the drama unfold'.

Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love with each other while they were working together. After their film Guru was completed, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya for marriage. The head over heels in love couple tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

