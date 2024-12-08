Aishwarya-Abhishek divorce news: Is actress total opposite of Jr Bachchan? Here's what their co-star has said

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who have been married since 2007, have previously collaborated on several films, including Rohan Sippy's Kuch Naa Kaho as well as other projects.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who have been married since 2007, previously worked together on films such as Rohan Sippy's Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). Their co-star Tannaz Irani recently revealed her experiences from the set, highlighting their extremely distinct personalities.

article_image2

She regarded Abhishek as a joyful joker who always made people laugh, but Aishwarya was poised and genuinely devoted to her work. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Tannaz described how choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant helped devise a joke on Abhishek during a rope-pulling sequence.  

article_image3

“He is so funny and he is such a prankster. Until the moment I came, he was pulling pranks on everybody, as soon as I came, Vaibhavi (Merchant) told me, ‘Let’s prank Abhishek’. We were about to shoot a rope pulling scene. At this point, she told me ‘You suddenly start screaming, and crying and throwing tantrums.’ I was like, ‘Nobody will believe that me out of all the people is throwing a tantrum’. But we did it on the very first day of my shoot. It was funny," she recalled.

article_image4

Tannaz Irani remembers working with Aishwarya Rai on two films, characterising her as serious and distinct from Abhishek Bachchan. She adored Aishwarya's beauty. “I have worked with Aishwarya in two films, and she is someone extremely serious. She is total opposite of Abhishek Bachchan," she said. She went on to add, “She is so beautiful that every time I looked in a mirror after spending time with her, I would feel conscious. She is that beautiful. You get lost in her beauty. She looked like a doll."

article_image5

Recently, images of Aishwarya and Abhishek at a function went viral, with supporters praising their couple status. On Thursday night, the Bollywood pair was spotted posing with Ayesha Jhulka, Anu Ranjan, and other guests at the celebration. This comes when whispers about their divorce have been circulating on the Internet. Aishwarya's mother, Brinda Rai, was also present.

