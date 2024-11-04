Aishwarya, Abhishek divorce news: Here's what Simi Garewal has to say about actor's dating rumour with Nimrat

Due to unsubstantiated divorce allegations, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in the headlines. The reported link-up allegations with Nimrat Kaur also keep Abhishek Bachchan in the spotlight.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

Rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce are making news. According to rumours, the couple is about to split up. But they have not verified nor denied the rumours. Amidst all this, there have been reports that Abhishek Bachchan is dating Nimrat Kaur. 
 

article_image2

Recently, speculations of a purported relationship between Abhishek Bachchan and Dasavi co-star Nimrat Kaur went viral. The actress has yet to react to the rumours, but Simi Garewal appears to have backed Abhishek Bachchan.

article_image3

On Instagram, she frequently posts footage from her rendezvous with Simi Garewal. She also posted a video of Abhishek Bachchan from her program, in which he discusses guys being accused of being unfaithful.
 

article_image4

In the video, he states that once a promise is made, one must remain faithful no matter what. A portion of his comment said, "I personally believe that if a man commits to a woman, he should be loyal to her, regardless of the situation. Men are often accused of being disloyal, which I’ve never understood and don’t agree with. It disgusts me." 

article_image5

Abhishek, Aishwarya, and even Nimrat Kaur have remained silent despite strong speculations of divorce and reconciliation circulating the internet. A few instances have caused admirers to conclude that Aishwarya and Abhishek are not on good terms.

article_image6

Their distinct appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding fuelled divorce speculations. Aishwarya recently celebrated her birthday, and Abhishek Bachchan did not greet her on social media, resulting in attention and eyeballs.

