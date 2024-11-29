Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Does Aishwarya have Amitabh-Aaradhya's photo as wallpaper? WATCH

Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai was spotted at Mumbai airport with a phone wallpaper featuring Aaradhya and a mysterious figure, sparking social media speculation.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

Amidst ongoing rumors of their separation, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have remained silent. Speculation about an alleged affair between Abhishek and his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur, continues to swirl but neither has publicly addressed the claims.

 

article_image2

Recently, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai airport after attending an event in Dubai. The actress was alone, without her daughter Aaradhya, and refrained from posing for the paparazzi. What caught attention was her phone’s wallpaper featuring a photo of Aaradhya with a mysterious figure.

 

article_image3

Social media users quickly pointed out the wallpaper, speculating that the person in the photo might be Aishwarya's late father, Krishnaraj Rai, or her husband Amitabh Bachchan. The image has sparked mixed reactions from fans and netizens alike.

 

article_image4

The rumors of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s split began after they attended a wedding separately earlier this year. While Aishwarya was seen with Aaradhya, Abhishek attended with his entire family. A viral video later showed the family enjoying together, fueling further speculation. (WATCH VIDEO)

