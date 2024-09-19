Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya, Abhishek to live separate from Bachchan family? Actor buys property close to Jalsa

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly bought a magnificent condo in one of Mumbai's new developments. According to a Bombay Times story, the structure is close to Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, and has beautiful views of Juhu Beach. This purchase comes just two months after the actor purchased six homes in Mumbai's Borivali.

    This comes after rumours of the couple separating have been circulating and that Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya do not stay with the family. According to sources, the Bachchan family already owns five bungalows in the neighborhood, as well as flats in various new developments, thanks to their tight relationship with a specific constructor. According to the source, the building is being erected by another reputable constructor. According to the report, Akshay Kumar has invested in the same property and the payment specifics have yet to be released.

    Abhishek Bachchan, recognized for his versatility in Bollywood, has continued to advance his profession since his debut in Refugee in 2000. With hits like Dhoom, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, he has cemented his spot in the industry. Fans can expect to see him next in the comedy-packed Housefull 5, starring stars such as Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor, as well as in King with Shah Rukh Khan, indicating that he isn't slowing down.

    Amitabh Bachchan announced earlier that Abhishek Bachchan has been cast as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's film King. Sujoy Ghosh will helm the picture, with Siddharth Anand overseeing the action. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as the villain in the film.

