    Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birthday, check out some rare facts of late actor

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 2:57 PM IST
    Even though Sidharth Shukla is no more, his legacy is yet left behind. Ahead of his birth anniversary, we bring to you some rare facts of the Balika Vadhu actor. Read to know further about the Balika Vadhu actor.

    September 2 was a sad day for all fans of Sidharth Shukla and the Indian TV industry. Famous actor Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode, and the reason for his sad demise was cardiac arrest. No injuries were found on his body at the time of his death. This news came as a shock to fans and all his followers took to social media to write about the actor.

    Many people wanted to know about the actor. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are a few rare facts about the actor.

    The actor came from a Hindu brahmin family and his dad Ashok Shukla was a civil engineer. He worked as a civil engineer in Reserve Bank of India, and his mom Rita Shukla has been a homemaker. He was the third child of his parents and has two elder sisters. 

    The actor was very good at sports and also was a part of his school’s tennis and football team. He was also a part of the under-19 football team who had played against the popular Italian club AC Milan when they had been to Mumbai under the Festa Italiana. Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar to Sidharth Shukla to Raj Kaushal, celebs who passed away in 40s due to cardiac arrest

    The actor was very good at sports and also was a part of his school's tennis and football team. He was also a part of the under-19 football team who had played against the popular Italian club AC Milan when they had been to Mumbai under the Festa Italiana.  

    It was in 2008 when Sidharth made his TV debut with  Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He had also worked in many films, and the most famous was  Balika Vadhu which was based on the concept of child marriage. Also read: Is Shehnaaz Gill going to leave Mumbai forever after Sidharth Shukla's demise? Here's what we know

    Sidharth had also done a couple of films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. It was his debut movie opposite g Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.  
     

