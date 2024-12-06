Agni to Jigra: 5 Exciting OTT releases to watch this weekend

From gripping thrillers to intense action dramas, this weekend offers a variety of must-watch OTT releases, including Jigra, Amaran, Agni, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bagheera.



Enjoy a variety of action, drama, and suspenseful new over-the-top blockbusters this weekend. These movies guarantee a memorable viewing experience, from the suspenseful Amaran and the hilarious mayhem in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to the exhilarating Jigra and Agni.

Jigra (Netflix)

Jigra was directed by Vasan Bala and starred Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Throughout the action thriller, Satya, a young woman, fights to free her brother who was unfairly imprisoned abroad. As she makes an effort at a risky rescue, tension and action increase. Netflix is streaming it on December 6.

Amaran (Netflix)

The real-life valor of Major Mukund Varadarajan served as the inspiration for Amaran. In recognition of his valor in a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, the commissioned officer received the Ashok Chakra posthumously. Netflix is currently offering the movie for streaming.

Agni (Prime Video)

Agni, directed by Rahul Dholakia, stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. The film tells the gripping tale of a firefighter who teams up with his estranged brother-in-law, a mysterious cop, to stop a deadly fire. Available for streaming on Prime Video from December 6.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Netflix)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, follows a couple who frantically search for a lost CD containing their private moments. This crazy trip promises mayhem with humor and tension. available on Netflix starting on December 7.

Bagheera (Netflix)

Set in a corrupt, lawless land, Bagheera follows a determined police officer who becomes a vigilante to protect the innocent. The Kannada film delves into justice, action, and power struggles. It’s available for streaming now on Netflix.

Latest Videos