Agni to Jigra: 5 Exciting OTT releases to watch this weekend

 From gripping thrillers to intense action dramas, this weekend offers a variety of must-watch OTT releases, including Jigra, Amaran, Agni, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bagheera.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Enjoy a variety of action, drama, and suspenseful new over-the-top blockbusters this weekend. These movies guarantee a memorable viewing experience, from the suspenseful Amaran and the hilarious mayhem in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to the exhilarating Jigra and Agni.

 

article_image2

Jigra (Netflix)

Jigra was directed by Vasan Bala and starred Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Throughout the action thriller, Satya, a young woman, fights to free her brother who was unfairly imprisoned abroad. As she makes an effort at a risky rescue, tension and action increase. Netflix is streaming it on December 6.

 

article_image3

Amaran (Netflix)

The real-life valor of Major Mukund Varadarajan served as the inspiration for Amaran. In recognition of his valor in a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, the commissioned officer received the Ashok Chakra posthumously. Netflix is currently offering the movie for streaming.

article_image4

Agni (Prime Video)

Agni, directed by Rahul Dholakia, stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. The film tells the gripping tale of a firefighter who teams up with his estranged brother-in-law, a mysterious cop, to stop a deadly fire. Available for streaming on Prime Video from December 6.

 

article_image5

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Netflix)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, follows a couple who frantically search for a lost CD containing their private moments. This crazy trip promises mayhem with humor and tension. available on Netflix starting on December 7.

 

article_image6

Bagheera (Netflix)

Set in a corrupt, lawless land, Bagheera follows a determined police officer who becomes a vigilante to protect the innocent. The Kannada film delves into justice, action, and power struggles. It’s available for streaming now on Netflix.

