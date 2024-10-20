Aditi Rao Hydari to Sonakshi Sinha: 8 Celebrities celebrating their first Karwa Chauth

From Sonakshi Sinha to Aditi Rao Hydari, here are the 8 celebrities celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Karwa Chauth is a major festival in India where married women fast for their husbands' well-being and the prosperity of their marriage. Several celebrity couples will celebrate the festival for the first time this year.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot on September 16, 2024, at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple. This will be the couple's first Karwa Chauth.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

The two got married in a vibrant yet intimate ceremony at their residence on April 22, 2024. This year will mark as their first Karwa Chauth as husband and wife.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

The whole nation witnessed the lavish and star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat exchanged vows on March 15, 2024, after dating for 4 years. Embarking on a new journey as together, the couple will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year as husband and wife.

Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakulpreet and Jackky tied the knot in a dreamy beach wedding on February 14, 2024. The couple's magical love story inspires fans all over the world. The two will also celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

After dating for 11 years, Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe tied the knot on March 23, 2024. This year will mark as the first Karwa Chauth celebration of the couple.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and exchanged vows with Nupur Shikhare on a private Goa ceremony on February 20, 2024. This year will mark as the first Karwa Chauth of the lovely couple.

Lin Laisharam and Randeep Hooda

Lin Laisharam and Randeep Hooda exchanged vows on November 29, 2023. The charming couple will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year.

