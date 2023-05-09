Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Om Raut attend the event

    First Published May 9, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, has finally released its trailer! The event was held in PVR Juhu, Mumbai. 

    Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is one of the year's most anticipated films, with spectators anxious to see Om Raut's interpretation of the famous epic, The Ramayana. Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan both appear in the flick. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar gathered in Hyderabad yesterday for a special screening of Adipurush's trailer. Adipurush's trailer was unveiled today, giving viewers their first look at the legendary drama.

    Prabhas plays Raghav, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, Sunny Singh plays Shesh, and Devdatta Nage plays Bajrang in Adipurush. Lankesh, played by Saif Ali Khan, is the film's antagonist. The trailer provides a peek of the timeless story, with magnificent images and intriguing background music.(WATCH TRAILER HERE)

    Many were taken aback by the Adipurush teaser, with one fan writing, "Only one word to describe this Trailer - Goosebumps.." and another saying, "Now that's what you call a Blockbuster Trailer."  Director Om Raut was spotted at the event in blue kurta and jeans.

    T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophile create Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. The film will be released in theatres on June 16, 2023.

    Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, will make its international debut on June 13, 2023, at the renowned Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

