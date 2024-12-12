Actress Keerthy Suresh ties the knot with Antony Thattil in Goa; SEE viral photos

Keerthy Suresh marries Antony Thattil in intimate Goa ceremony, attended by close friends and family, including actor Vijay, after 15-year-long relationship.

Actress Keerthy Suresh has officially married Antony Thattil in a private wedding ceremony in Goa. The event was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family.

Keerthy shared glimpses of the special day on her social media, with photos from the celebration quickly going viral online.

Actor Vijay was also among the guests present at the wedding as a photo of him wearing a traditional attire and posing for photo appeared on social media.



News about Keerthy Suresh’s wedding first emerged on November 19, but neither the actress nor her family confirmed it at the time.

However, on November 27, Keerthy took to social media to announce the marriage, marking the culmination of her 15-year-long relationship with Antony.

Antony Thattil, an entrepreneur from Kochi, has businesses in Kochi and Dubai. News about his relationship with Keerthy recently surfaced on social media with the actress confirming it through a post.

Antony Thattil is the head of Asperos Windows Solutions, a company registered in Chennai. Keerthy Suresh is the second daughter of film producer and actor G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka.

Latest Videos