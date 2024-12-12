Actress Keerthy Suresh ties the knot with Antony Thattil in Goa; SEE viral photos

Keerthy Suresh marries Antony Thattil in intimate Goa ceremony, attended by close friends and family, including actor Vijay, after 15-year-long relationship.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

Actress Keerthy Suresh has officially married Antony Thattil in a private wedding ceremony in Goa. The event was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family.

article_image2

Keerthy shared glimpses of the special day on her social media, with photos from the celebration quickly going viral online. 

article_image3

Actor Vijay was also among the guests present at the wedding as a photo of him wearing a traditional attire and posing for photo appeared on social media.
 

article_image4

News about Keerthy Suresh’s wedding first emerged on November 19, but neither the actress nor her family confirmed it at the time. 

article_image5

However, on November 27, Keerthy took to social media to announce the marriage, marking the culmination of her 15-year-long relationship with Antony.

article_image6

Antony Thattil, an entrepreneur from Kochi, has businesses in Kochi and Dubai. News about his relationship with Keerthy recently surfaced on social media with the actress confirming it through a post.

article_image7

Antony Thattil is the head of Asperos Windows Solutions, a company registered in Chennai.  Keerthy Suresh is the second daughter of film producer and actor G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

T-Series' Shree Hanuman Chalisa hits #3 on Billboard India charts; Read on NTI

T-Series’ Shree Hanuman Chalisa hits #3 on Billboard India charts, Read on

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for his first-ever collab, 'Don' [WATCH]

Dil Luminati Tour: Chandigarh child rights body advices Diljit Dosanjh to keep children off stage; check details RBA

Dil-Luminati Tour: Chandigarh child rights body advices Diljit Dosanjh to keep children off stage; details

WATCH 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi RBA

WATCH: 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi

Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action dmn

Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action

Recent Stories

Have more than one bank account? NEW RBI rules to charge penalty? Know here ATG

Have more than one bank account? NEW RBI rules to charge penalty? Know here

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid anr

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid

Not Rajinikanth or Salman Khan; THIS actor is the wealthiest with Rs 7300 Crore net worth NTI

Not Rajinikanth or Salman Khan; THIS actor is the wealthiest with Rs 7300 Crore net worth

Places of worship act case: Supreme Courts bars fresh suits, proceedings relating to religious places dmn

Places of Worship Act case: SC says no fresh suits, orders or surveys on religious places till hearing ends

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon