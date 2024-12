Actor Sasikumar visits Sabarimala temple, photos go viral

Director, producer, and actor Sasikumar's photos from his recent Sabarimala pilgrimage have gone viral.

Sasikumar's Cinema Career

Hailing from Madurai, Sasikumar began his career as an actor and assistant director. In 1999, he appeared as Vikram's friend in the Bala-directed film 'Sethu,' also serving as an assistant director. He later directed, produced, and starred in the 2008 film 'Subramaniyapuram.'

The success of 'Subramaniyapuram' cemented Sasikumar's position in Tamil cinema. The film garnered numerous awards, including Filmfare Awards for Best Film and Best Director.

Actor and Producer Sasikumar

Following his directorial success, Sasikumar transitioned into a successful acting career. His notable films include 'Nadodigal,' 'Sambho Siva Sambho,' 'Porali,' 'Sundarapandian,' and more.

Sasikumar has several upcoming projects, including 'Nandan,' 'Tourist Family,' and 'Evidence.' Like Vijay Sethupathi, he balances lead roles with character roles. His recent Sabarimala visit photos have become popular online.

