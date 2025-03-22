user
user

Abhishek Bachchan hints Aishwarya Rai's phone calls stresses him; here's what he said

Abhishek Bachchan joked about how the calls from Aishwarya Rai that asked him to "I want to talk" made him anxious. At this point, the couple had been married for seventeen years.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently received the Best Actor award for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's film I Want To Talk. At the award ceremony, host Arjun Kapoor indulged in playful banter with Abhishek and asked him whose “I want to talk” call stresses him out.

Abhishek hinted at his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, being that person. Speaking at the Showsha Reel Awards 2025, the 49-year-old actor told Arjun, "Tumhari shaadi nahi hui hai na abhi tak... jab ho jaayegi, you’ll have an answer for that (You are not married yet. Once you are, you'll have an answer for that).”


Abhishek persisted and referred to Aishwarya without taking her name, “When you get a call from the missus and she says, ‘I want to talk,’ you know you’re in trouble, yeah!” Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married for 17 years. The couple has a 13-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the job front, Abhishek has recently wowed viewers with his performances in Remo D'Souza's Be Happy and Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. Both films examine the intricacies of the father-daughter relationship.

In a recent interview with India Today, the actor was asked if he had gotten a bouquet and message from his father, Amitabh Bachchan, as he frequently does for performers he admires. 

Abhishek replied, "No. Maybe I should fight him more for it. My parents have always been constructive with their feedback. Even if they have not liked something, they have never been disparaging but have guided me... But I did get a very sweet message from my father."

