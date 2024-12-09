Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say

Riteish Deshmukh once teased Abhishek Bachchan about his intentions of having a second child with Aishwarya Rai, leaving Abhishek visibly shy.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan became bashful when he was taunted about having a second kid with Aishwarya Rai. Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan are the parents of Aaradhya Bachchan, who just become a teen.
 

article_image2

However, during Abhishek's appearance on Riteish Deshmukh's program 'Case Toh Banta Hai', the actor was taunted about having a second kid. The episode has been re-released lately.

article_image3

Riteish said to Abhishek, “Amitabh ji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya aur aap Abhishek. Yeh saare ‘A’ letter se shuru hote hain. Toh Jaya aunty aur Shweta ne aisa kya kar liya…" This left Abhishek Bachchan in splits. He then said, “Yeh unko poochna padega. Lekin ek pratha si bann gayi hai humare parivaar main shayad. Abhishek, Aaradhya…"

article_image4

Riteish interjected, “Aaradhya ke baad?" Abhishek replied, “Nahi abhi agli peedhi jo aayegi tab dekhenge na." Riteish quipped, “Utna kaun rukta hai? Jaise Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl (his two sons). Abhishek, Aaradhya…" Abhishek Bachchan blushed at the suggestion of a second child with Aishwarya Rai.

He then said, “Umar ka lihaza kiya karo, Ritiesh. Main tumse bada hoon." Riteish then touched Abhishek’s feet, leaving everyone laughing.

article_image5

This re-release comes after Aishwarya and Abhishek sought to quell divorce rumours by attending a wedding celebration and posing for selfies. The divorce claims against Aishwarya and Abhishek have been swirling for months, generating concern among fans of the power couple. However, last month, Amitabh Bachchan's blog post addressed these claims. Big B's enigmatic yet profound work stressed the need of privacy while rejecting unfounded allegations.

He stated, "Speculations are speculations...they are speculated untruths, without verifications..." The applicants want verifications to certify their business and ads in their chosen field."

article_image6

Meanwhile, fans of Aishwarya and Abhishek recently gained insight into the couple's relationship during their daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebrations. While previous photographs published by Aishwarya led to an assumption that Abhishek was not present at the party, a video showed the actor engaging with Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Aishwarya and Abhishek, who married in April 2007, remain one of Bollywood's most recognised couples. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.

