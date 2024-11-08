Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Is Nimrat Kaur a 'home-breaker'? Read on

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur's last public appearance was at the screening of Citadel. Her pictures were shared on many social media page, where netizens called her a 'home-breaker'.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the spotlight due to reports of their divorce. The two have yet to discuss the matter, and supporters are concerned for their well-being.
 

article_image2

However, an old interview tape 2022 shows Abhishek and his co-star Nimrat Kaur getting popular while promoting Dasvi on social media. In the video, Abhishek thanked his wife, Aishwarya, for her support.

article_image3

During the conversation, Abhishek praised Aishwarya's ability to face difficult situations gracefully. He said, 'She has been somebody that, I have always noticed, has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I admire that about her'. 

article_image4

In 2022, Nimrat Nimrat Kaur greeted Abhishek Bachchan on his 15th marriage anniversary to Aishwarya Rai. She said, '15 years, really?' Abhishek said, "15 years, sure. 2007 to 2022.' Nimrat instantly replied, 'Brilliant!' Furthermore, Abhishek couldn't help himself from complimenting his wife, Aishwarya, saying, "My wife is exceptional at that." 
 

article_image5

She has always been an incredible emotional support for me. I have been extremely fortunate, as has my entire family. The great thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is in the industry. She gets it. She has been doing it for somewhat longer than I have. 

article_image6

She is familiar with the outside world. She's gone through it all. So it's good to come home and know that someone understands, even if you've had a difficult day. The video quickly became viral on social media. Nimrat was recently seen at a screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Users questioned her wardrobe choice, with one writing, 'She is not looking nice in this attire'. While another added, 'Can't beat Aishwarya.'

