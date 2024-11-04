Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce news: Actor when talked about getting remarried

Due to reports that they are about to divorce, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage is now the most talked-about issue in the world.

However, amid the speculations, a few events also relieved the fans, but the rumours still refuse to die down. Now, an old post made by Abhishek Bachchan has once again resurfaced on the web.

The divorce rumours surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya are not new. Back in 2014, speculations suggested that they were headed for divorce. But back then, Abhishek Bachchan strongly reacted to all the false reports.

He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and made a sarcastic post addressing the divorce rumours. He wrote, "Ok. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting remarried too? Thanks. #muppets." His post had set the record straight, and all the divorce rumours were put to rest. However, years later, once again, the Bollywood power couple is in the entertainment news as there are rumours of separation and divorce.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007. Later, in 2011, they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. The trio gave some extremely adorable moments for fans to cherish over the years. Even recently, fans were more than happy to see Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan sitting together and enjoying the event planned by the Ambanis at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.

It was part of the documentary Valley of Gods, which is available to watch on JioCinema. Fans were relieved. Prior to this, fans were happy to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunting her V-shaped wedding ring at Paris Fashion Week. It was considered a sign of her subtly squashing the wedding rumours.

