    Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa celebrate baby shower: See PICS

    Abhishek Ambareesh's wife, Aviva Bidappa, glows at her traditional baby shower. The fashion designer opted for a simple yet elegant look that charmed everyone.

    article_image1
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh and renowned fashion designer Prasad Bidappa's beloved daughter, Aviva, are expecting their first child. 

    article_image2

    Aviva Bidappa's baby shower was held on September 11th at the Ambareesh residence in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru.

    article_image3

    Aviva looked radiant in a green silk saree, while Abhishek Ambareesh complemented her in a white sherwani with a green shawl. 

    article_image4

    Those who expected Aviva Bidappa, who hails from a wealthy family, to be decked out in expensive jewellery were in for a surprise as she chose a simple and elegant look.

    article_image5

    Netizens are showering praise on the Rebel Star's daughter-in-law, commenting on her green saree, glass bangles, and flower in her hair, and eagerly awaiting the arrival of Junior Abhishek.

    article_image6

    Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa, dating for several years, tied the knot in June 2023 after receiving their families' blessings.

    article_image7

    The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in style. Netizens had been eagerly asking about the arrival of their little one. 

