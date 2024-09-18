Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa celebrate baby shower: See PICS

Abhishek Ambareesh's wife, Aviva Bidappa, glows at her traditional baby shower. The fashion designer opted for a simple yet elegant look that charmed everyone.

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh and renowned fashion designer Prasad Bidappa's beloved daughter, Aviva, are expecting their first child.

Aviva Bidappa's baby shower was held on September 11th at the Ambareesh residence in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru.

Aviva looked radiant in a green silk saree, while Abhishek Ambareesh complemented her in a white sherwani with a green shawl.

Those who expected Aviva Bidappa, who hails from a wealthy family, to be decked out in expensive jewellery were in for a surprise as she chose a simple and elegant look.

Netizens are showering praise on the Rebel Star's daughter-in-law, commenting on her green saree, glass bangles, and flower in her hair, and eagerly awaiting the arrival of Junior Abhishek.

Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa, dating for several years, tied the knot in June 2023 after receiving their families' blessings.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in style. Netizens had been eagerly asking about the arrival of their little one.

