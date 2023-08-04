Aaliyah Kashyap - Shane Gregoire engagement bash: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others arrive in style

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After being in a live-in relationship for a long time, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap finally got engaged to her long-time beau Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash attended by her closest friends.

    Today, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and fiance Shane Gregoire's engagement party happened in Mumbai yesterday evening. Aaliyah and Shane have been a couple for a long time now. They have finally decided to take the plunge. A lot of close friends of Aaliyah Kashyap attended the engagement party. Out of them all, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's desi attires turned several heads.

    Suhana Khan captured the attention of the paps and her fans on social media as she opted for a dark blue coloured saree with a deep V-neck dark blue blouse at the event.

    Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous and beautiful in a baby pink colour saree with mirror work on it at the engagement bash of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire.

    Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she channelled her inner fashionista in this white saree with silver detailing work and a risque plunging neckline silver studded blouse.

    The long-time couple and love birds who had been in a strong relationship for a long time noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah and her beau Shane took the plunge and got engaged. Aaliyah looks pretty in a white blouse and ghagra with vibrant colourful work on it while Shane looked charming in a white kurta, silver jacket and silver pyjama.

    Anurag Kashyap looks suave in an all-black attire at the event and is smiles.

    Social media influencer and TV actor Parul Gulati arrived at the event with her brother Pavail Gulati. Parul Gulati wore a golden velvet material ghagra and a golden plunging neckline blouse with flower work designed on it while Pavail looked dapper in a baby pink kurta and white pajama pants.

    Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper and suave in a black formal shirt and white pyjama pants at the event as he smiled while posing for paps.

    Alaya F wore a floral lehenga and looked stunning in this traditional ensemble attire. She is best friends with Aaliyah Kashyap.

    Singer Lisa Mishra also arrived at the event looking stunning in a silver blouse and ghagra with short bob hair and was all smiles while posing for the paps.

