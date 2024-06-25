6 pictures that proof that Esha Gupta has the SEXIEST figure

Esha Gupta is one of the most fittest and the sexiest actresses' who often flaunts her hot figure.

Esha Gupta is recognized for her strong social media presence and captivates her followers with breathtaking photos and videos on social media.

She is dating Spanish entrepreneur Manuel Campos Guallar, and in a recent interview, she discussed her hopes to marry.

Esha Gupta has a net worth of $6 million and she makes her living as an Indian model and actress....

Most Stunning Bikini Look

Her annual income is expected to be around 4 crore INR in 2022. Films TV series brand collaborations Her primary sources of money are television ads, sponsorships, and music videos.

Apart from her acting career, Esha Gupta, the 38-year-old is a beauty pageant titleholder which gave her huge recognation.

She works in Hindi movies and was named Femina Miss India International 2007 and represented India in Miss International 2007.

