    5 Times birthday girl Disha Patani flaunted her HOT BIKINI body

    On June 13, actress Disha Patani will be celebrating her 32nd birthday and here are times the actress dropped hot pictures.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Disha Patani's fitness routines often make headlines, showcasing her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

    article_image2

    She frequently shares workout videos and pictures on social media platforms, inspiring fans with her rigorous training sessions and toned physique.

    article_image3

    Her roles in movies like "Baaghi 2," "Malang," and "Bharat" have garnered attention, with fans eagerly anticipating her performances and the success of the films.

    article_image4

    Disha Patani's fashion choices regularly catch the eye of the media and fashion enthusiasts. Whether she's attending red carpet events, promotional outings, or casual outings, her style statements often become talking points, influencing trends and garnering praise from fashion critics.

    article_image5

    With millions of followers on platforms like Instagram, Disha Patani's social media activity frequently generates headlines. From stunning photoshoots to candid moments from her personal life, her posts attract attention and engagement from fans and media alike.

    article_image6

    Speculation about Disha Patani's personal life, particularly her relationship status, often grabs headlines. Whether it's rumors about her alleged relationship with fellow actor Tiger Shroff or her friendships with other celebrities, her off-screen associations frequently make news in gossip columns and entertainment news outlets.

