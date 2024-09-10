Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Stree 2' OTT streaming date confirmed: Release date, OTT platform, and everything you need to know

    Stree 2, which became the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time, will be soon released on OTT and we now have a release date.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 8:43 PM IST

    The recent movie 'Stree 2' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao has become a sensation in Bollywood. This movie, which was made as a comedy horror film, was directed by Amar Kaushik. Released on August 15, this film became a blockbuster at the box office and is moving ahead with amazing collections. It became the Bollywood movie that achieved this feat in the shortest time by collecting Rs.400 crores in just eight days.

    article_image2

    This horror comedy movie, which hit the box office on August 15, has collected over Rs 750 crores (gross) so far. This is the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year. On the other hand, it became the 7th highest-grossing Indian film. There is good news for those who want to watch the film on TV as the OTT released date of this movie has been confirmed.

    article_image3

    According to the Bollywood media sources, it is known that Stree 2 will be streaming on the leading OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 27. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages along with Hindi. 

    article_image4

    'Stree 2', a sequel to 'Stree', features the same actors who acted in Part-1. Just as everyone breathes a sigh of relief that the problem of 'Stree' has been solved in Chanderi village, a new problem starts with a supernatural being known 'Sarkate', who targets modern girls in the village. 

    article_image5

    After the release of 'Stree 2', film celebrities showered praises on the making of the movie. Movie lovers opined that 'Stree 2' also provided good entertainemnt in the lines of the first part of the movie. 

    article_image6

    The movie has become the highest-grossing film in Shraddha Kapoor's career and as per estimates, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is at the top of the list of highest-grossing films released this year, while 'Stree 2' has secured the second position.

