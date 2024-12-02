"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself

Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly claims he's responsible for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story, saying if he had acted in "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan," they wouldn't have fallen in love.

"Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, RJ Balaji, and others. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, it released in 2015. This film led to Vignesh and Nayanthara's romantic relationship and marriage.

Meanwhile, actor Shiva, who debuted with 12B and acted in films like Chennai 600028, Saroja, Va, Pathinaaru, Kalakalappu, Ya Ya, Vanakkam Chennai, and Kasethan Kadavulada, jokingly took credit for their love story during an interview.

Shiva's 'Party' and 'Soodhu Kavvum 2'

Shiva has acted in 'Party,' which is yet to be released. He's currently working on 'Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum,' releasing on September 13th. He spoke about his career during the film's promotion.

Shiva claims he's the reason for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love. He was initially offered a role in "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" but declined, believing he wasn't suitable.

Had he acted, Nayanthara wouldn't have been his co-star, and Vignesh wouldn't have fallen in love with the actress. "Vignesh Shivan would not have seen her in the first place, if he had not seen her like that, the marriage would not have happened. I am going on record that I am the reason why he is in love today," Shiva jokingly said.

