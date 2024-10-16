'He is scared!': Shweta Bachchan's surprising remark on Aishwarya Rai captivates fans amid divorce rumors

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are facing divorce rumors, raising questions. An old Koffee With Karan clip with Shweta Bachchan adds to the buzz.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently in the spotlight due to rumors about their relationship. Fans are eager to know what’s going on, but the couple hasn’t made any official comments. The speculation began when Abhishek attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with his family, while Aishwarya arrived separately with their daughter, Aaradhya. This unusual situation sparked discussions on social media, with many sharing photos and videos of the family.

Adding to the buzz, an old clip from Koffee With Karan featuring Abhishek and his sister Shweta has gone viral. In the clip, Abhishek talked about his family and humorously revealed that he is more scared of his mother, Jaya Bachchan than of Aishwarya. Shweta jokingly insisted that Abhishek is more fearful of his wife. This fun exchange has brought back interest in their family life during this uncertain time.

shweta bachchan

Abhishek has also mentioned feeling caught between his wife and mother. During the same Koffee With Karan episode, host Karan Johar asked him about balancing his relationships. Abhishek acknowledged it can be tricky but emphasized the close bond between Aishwarya and his mother, which helps make things easier. His words show how important family support is in a marriage.

Aishwarya added her light-hearted comments, saying the only time a wife is called “the other woman” is in these types of discussions. Abhishek agreed, noting that Aishwarya and his mother share a strong connection. He explained that when a woman first joins her husband’s family, she might feel a bit out of place, but a caring mother-in-law can help her feel more comfortable.

As rumors continue, their past interviews remind fans of their deep relationship. While people are curious about what’s really happening, Aishwarya and Abhishek seem to focus on their family. Fans hope to hear more, but for now, the couple’s personal matters remain a hot topic in the entertainment world.

