'Bad Newz' screening: Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, celebrities attend in style

The film 'Bad Newz' stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The film 'Bad Newz' film screening took place on July 18, 2024, and many celebrities attended in style.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a flowing white dress with a matching blazer, highlighting her sophisticated yet effortless style. Her minimalist jewelry and bright smile rounded off the outfit, giving her a vision of elegance and poise. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked charming in a dark double-breasted suit.

Neha Sharma lit up the red carpet as she exuded glamor in a plunging neckline dress, embellished with a striking floral pattern, that accentuated her attractive curves. The plunging neckline highlighted her toned body, while the flowing, translucent fabric lent an air of elegance and allure. Her open, flowing hair cascaded down her shoulders, completing the dramatic appearance. Neha's makeup was perfect, with a subtle yet striking look that accentuated her inherent beauty.

Ananya Panday who is making a cameo in the film was seen attending the screening in a black long body-hugging tube-gown. She wore minimal make-up and left her hair open.

Triptii Dimri made a magnificent arrival at the "Bad Newz" screening, stealing everyone's attention with her breathtaking off-shoulder, sheer white gown. She paired her outfit with an amazing emerald necklace, accentuated her ultra-glamorous image by complementing her wavy hair flawlessly.

Latest Videos