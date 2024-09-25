THESE 3 Indian players surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record in first class cricket

Unique Cricket Records: These 3 Indian Batsmen Surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in First-Class Cricket. Discover the surprising stats and players who outscored the legend in domestic cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar

Unique Cricket Records: Sachin Tendulkar, known as the legendary player is recognized as the God of Cricket. Sachin's name will remain as long as cricket exists. If we open the international cricket record book, the name that appears most prominently is Sachin Tendulkar. Many took him as an inspiration and an ideal and entered cricket.

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar

Once upon a time, the name Master Blaster resonated throughout the world of cricket. Even today, the craze for Sachin Tendulkar has not diminished in the slightest. Wherever matches are held in India, the stadium will erupt once with the name Sachin Sachin. In international cricket, there is no other player close to Sachin in terms of most runs and centuries. Currently, the player who is closest to Sachin's record of most centuries (100) in international cricket is Virat Kohli (80 centuries), but a distance of 20 centuries is not an easy task. Sachin's name is at the top of many records in international cricket. But in domestic cricket, three of India's star batsmen are far ahead of Sachin. But they did not get opportunities for India. If you look at their details.

Wasim Jaffer

Sachin is far behind when compared to domestic players. However, as soon as he made his debut for Team India, Master Blaster went ahead in such a way that he could not look back. At the same time, the players who were ahead in domestic cricket are far behind Sachin for Team India. Among those who are ahead of Sachin in terms of centuries and runs in domestic cricket are Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwari and Wasim Jaffer. How many centuries did Sachin score in first class? Sachin Tendulkar played 118 matches in first-class cricket. During this time Master Blaster scored 9677 runs with the bat. Also, he scored 33 centuries. Sachin's highest individual score in domestic cricket is 233 runs. After a wonderful performance here, he became a sensation in international cricket. However, Wasim Jaffer is ahead of Sachin in the list of highest run-scorers in domestic cricket. Jaffer is the highest run-scorer in first-class cricket. He played 186 matches and scored 14609 runs. This also includes a triple century.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara overtakes Sachin Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been the backbone of Team India in Test cricket, has set many records in international cricket. But he could not stand up to Sachin Tendulkar. But in first-class cricket, Pujara is far ahead of Sachin. Pujara is the second Indian batsman to score most runs in first-class cricket. Pujara scored 13201 runs in 160 first-class matches. In which 40 centuries have also been scored. Cheteshwar Pujara's highest individual score is 352 runs. Pujara has played 103 Test matches for the Indian team. In this he scored 7195 runs. He scored three double centuries, 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He played 5 matches in ODI cricket and scored 57 runs.

Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwari also scored more runs than Sachin Manoj Tiwari also scored more runs than Sachin. Tiwari played 148 first-class matches and scored 10195 runs. During this time Tiwari scored 30 centuries. His highest score is 303 runs not out. Despite having excellent statistics, he did not get a chance to make his Test debut for Team India. He got a chance to play only 12 matches in ODI cricket. Here he scored 287 runs. This includes one century and one half-century. Mana Tiwari's highest individual score is 104 runs not out.

