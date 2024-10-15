Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    T20 World Cup: Pakistan drops 8 catches, misses semis, knocked India out

    Pakistan's women's team missed a crucial opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals after dropping eight catches against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. This loss also dashed India's hopes of advancing to the next stage.

    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    India's semi-final hopes depended on Pakistan's performance. However, Pakistan's loss to New Zealand ended India's chances.

    Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 54 runs in their final group stage match, securing New Zealand's semi-final spot. This is New Zealand's first semi-final appearance since 2016.

    Pakistan's poor performance resulted in a 54-run defeat against New Zealand, allowing New Zealand to advance to the semi-finals.

    In the final Group A match, Pakistan had a chance to reach the semis but dropped 8 catches, losing the match.

    Pakistan dropped 3 catches in one over and 8 overall. Their fielding was so poor it amused spectators and Kiwi players.

    Fatima Sana dropped 3 catches in the final over but took 4 overall. Pakistan's fielding was surprising.

    Nida Dar's over saw 5 chances, with Pakistan dropping 3 before taking one. Despite dropping 8 catches, New Zealand only scored 110.

    Suzie Bates was dropped by wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali in the 5th over, and again by Nashra Sandhu in the 5.2nd over.

    Amelia Kerr was dropped by Soha Ali in the 7.3rd over, and Sophie Devine by Sidra Amin in the 15.5th. Brooke Halliday was dropped in the 17.2nd over. Fatima Sana dropped 3 catches in the final over.

    Fatima Sana became the first Pakistani to take 3 or more catches in a T20I. Pakistan needed to win in 10.4 overs to qualify.

    Pakistan was bowled out for 56 in 11.4 overs, exiting the tournament. This also eliminated India from semi-final contention.

