Ricky Ponting weighs in on Virat Kohli's century slump, looks to Border-Gavaskar series for redemption

Ricky Ponting expresses concern over Virat Kohli's recent form in Test cricket, highlighting only two centuries in five years. He hopes Kohli will regain his form in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

Virat Kohli, India vs Australia Test Cricket

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia starts in a few weeks. India needs to win 4 matches to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

article_image2

Virat Kohli - Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024

India lost all three Test matches against New Zealand, impacting Rohit Sharma's captaincy. His Test career could be at stake if India doesn't perform well against Australia.

article_image3

Virat Kohli - BGT 2024

Kohli's poor form in the New Zealand series raises concerns about his future in Test cricket, especially if he doesn't perform well against Australia.

article_image4

Virat Kohli Test Cricket Records

Kohli, who retired from T20Is, scored less than 100 runs in the recent Test series against New Zealand. Ponting expressed concern over Kohli's form, noting only two centuries in the last five years.

article_image5

Virat Kohli Test Cricket

Kohli's Test average has dropped significantly in recent years. Despite his poor form, Ponting hopes Kohli will perform well in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

