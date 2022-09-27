Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's always been the solidity of Virat Kohli, not the striking ability' - Ajay Jadeja

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Virat Kohli is back to his best and proves to be India's Mr Dependable in the T20Is. Having endured a rough form for nearly three years, his return to form is a relief for Indians, while Ajay Jadeja has hailed Kohli's solidity.

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has become the force again he was once famous for. Having endured a grey patch for almost the last three years, he is becoming a game-changer for Team India in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), which is a big boost heading into the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. Having finished as India's highest run scorer in the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this month, he was pivotal in run-scoring in the just-concluded T20Is at home against Australia. Meanwhile, former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja feels that more than Kohli's striking abilities, it has always been about his solidity.

    Talking to Circbuzz recently, Jadeja analysed, "That's the key to Indian cricket. It's been that for a while, for a long time. There was a period when Virat Kohli would score runs, and if there were anything, MS Dhoni would finish it. But now, with the personnel changing around Virat, it's made it easier for him, and it's made it easier for everyone else around him to play at a whole different ball game."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022-23 - Md Shami ruled out due to COVID; Shahbaz, Iyer roped in for T20Is

    "The solidity that Virat provides, and for me, it's always been the solidity of Virat Kohli, not the striking ability. That's why he was a chase master. He is a chase master. He understands the pace of the game," concluded Jadeja. Kohli scored 276 in five innings at an average of 92.00, a strike rate of 147.59, a couple of half-centuries, and a ton.

    In the Australia T20Is, Kohli was India's third-highest scorer, with 76 from three at 25.33 and 124.59, including a 50. While he has retained his place in the side for the T20WC, he would be under immense pressure to deliver at the top order. Although he did well as an opener during one of the Asia Cup ties, he would continue batting at number three in the global event.

