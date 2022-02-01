Is Team India struggling with KL Rahul's batting position as opener or middle-order? Ajit Agarkar comments

KL Rahul is the vice-captain of Team India across formats. However, there seems to be an issue with his batting position, as an opener or middle-order. Here's what Ajit Agarkar feels.

Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul has been in some fine form of late, especially in the limited-overs circuit. However, Team India seems to be confused with his batting position. While he is ideally an opener, the two slots being taken up by skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has pushed Rahul to the middle-order, as former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that the team should solve this problem.

Speaking to Star Sports, Agarkar reckoned that the team should decide whether to play him as an opener or middle-order. He stated that he was not impressed with Rahul opening in South Africa, as he has good experience batting at number four and five. He feels that the team should focus on his success in those positions, as he has impacted in the same before. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants

"If that is not going to be the case, then again, you have got to stick to what you decide. If you are going to be an opener, you may as well open the innings with Rohit in the series. So, that will be interesting to see because Shikhar Dhawan is there as well, I am not sure in a year or year and a half's time where Shikhar Dhawan would be, even though he has got runs in South Africa," Agarkar commented.