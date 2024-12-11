Is Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny? All you need to know

India started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a stunning victory against Australia under Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy. However, in the second match, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat.

India vs Australia Test

After the defeat in the Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is now facing criticism for his lack of runs and ineffective captaincy.

Rohit Sharma replaces Bumrah

After India's humiliating defeat in the first Test in Perth, Rohit led the team instead of Jasprit Bumrah. However, Rohit's captaincy in the Day-Night Test was unremarkable, leading to a 10-wicket defeat for India, raising questions from cricket pundits.

Questions about Rohit's captaincy

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra expressed surprise at how star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was used in the Adelaide Test. Chopra highlighted Rohit's poor decisions in Adelaide.

Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma

Aakash Chopra criticized Jasprit Bumrah's restricted bowling and raised concerns over Rohit Sharma's captaincy choices during the match.

Rohit Sharma

Aakash Chopra referenced the list of most consecutive losses in Test cricket by Indian captains, highlighting Rohit Sharma's four consecutive losses.

Rohit's captaincy lacking

Aakash Chopra commented on Rohit's captaincy record, expressing concern over consecutive losses and suggesting his leadership is lacking.

Latest Videos