Is Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny? All you need to know

India started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a stunning victory against Australia under Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy. However, in the second match, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

India vs Australia Test

After the defeat in the Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is now facing criticism for his lack of runs and ineffective captaincy.

article_image2

Rohit Sharma replaces Bumrah

After India's humiliating defeat in the first Test in Perth, Rohit led the team instead of Jasprit Bumrah. However, Rohit's captaincy in the Day-Night Test was unremarkable, leading to a 10-wicket defeat for India, raising questions from cricket pundits.

article_image3

Questions about Rohit's captaincy

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra expressed surprise at how star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was used in the Adelaide Test. Chopra highlighted Rohit's poor decisions in Adelaide.

article_image4

Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma

Aakash Chopra criticized Jasprit Bumrah's restricted bowling and raised concerns over Rohit Sharma's captaincy choices during the match.

article_image5

Rohit Sharma

Aakash Chopra referenced the list of most consecutive losses in Test cricket by Indian captains, highlighting Rohit Sharma's four consecutive losses.

article_image6

Rohit's captaincy lacking

Aakash Chopra commented on Rohit's captaincy record, expressing concern over consecutive losses and suggesting his leadership is lacking.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND: Tickets for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out, creates non-Ashes record dmn

AUS vs IND: Tickets for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out, creates non-Ashes record

Mohammed Shamis explosive 17-ball knock turns the tide for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali dmn

Mohammed Shami's explosive 17-ball knock turns the tide for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali (WATCH)

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final dmn

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1 dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test Day 1: Starc dominates, Reddy fights as Australia seize advantage in pink-ball clash snt

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test Day 1: Starc dominates, Reddy fights as Australia seize advantage in pink-ball clash

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details RBA

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal dmn

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal

Which planet spins the fastest jupiter anr

Which planet spins the fastest?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon