IPL 2025: Will Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant? Team owner gives major update!

IPL 2025 - Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals will see a major change in the squad for IPL 2025. Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has given a huge update about the players who will be retained by the team. Will Delhi retain Rishabh Pant? These details are for you.

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, David Warner, DC, IPL 2025

IPL 2025 - Delhi Capitals : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will see a mega auction for players. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has already held discussions with all the franchises several times, has announced some decisions regarding player retention, IPL auction, and the upcoming season. According to the new rules of IPL, six players currently in the team can be retained. In this order, all the teams are strategizing on which players to keep.

IPL 2024: Will Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant?

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal's comments about player retention in the team went viral. He gave a key update about the players who will be retained in the team. Whether Rishabh Pant, the current captain of Delhi Capitals, will be in the team next season or not has become a hot topic in cricket circles for some time now. Speaking on this, Parth Jindal said that Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will be retained. With this, it became clear that Rishabh Pant will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the rules ahead of the IPL 2025 auction to be held in November this year. A franchise can retain a maximum of 6 players with the right-to-match option. The BCCI has set October 31 as the deadline for franchises to submit their list of retentions.

IPL 2024 : Will Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav be part of the Delhi team?

Speaking about Delhi Capitals, the team's co-owner Parth Jindal said, "Yes, we want to retain Rishabh Pant. We have a lot of good players in our team. Now new rules have come for retention. So after discussing with GMR and our cricket director Sourav Ganguly, complete decisions will be taken. Rishabh Pant will be in the team. We will retain everyone." The video also went viral. In that video, Parth Jindal further said, "We have amazing players in our team. Among them are Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed. Let's see what happens in the auction. But as per the total rules, we will select the players after discussions. After that, there is an idea about the IPL auction. Let's see what happens in the upcoming mega auction."

IPL 2025 : Will Delhi Capitals give a shock to David Warner?

When Parth Jindal mentioned the retention players of Delhi Capitals, the names of Indian players came first. However, surprisingly, David Warner, the Australian cricket legend known for his aggressive innings, did not find a place in the list of players mentioned by Jindal. This has sparked discussions about whether Delhi Capitals will release David Warner in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. As mentioned by Jindal, Indian star wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be at the forefront of the players to be retained by Delhi Capitals. After that, Delhi will also retain Axar Patel. Axar Patel has become a sought-after player with his batting, bowling, and fielding prowess. After that, the players in the Delhi team include Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed. Cricket circles say that the list of foreign players of Delhi Capitals will be completely changed.

How will Delhi Capitals fare in IPL 2024 under Rishabh Pant's captaincy?

Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, finished sixth in the points table in IPL 2024. They won seven of the 14 matches they played in the tournament. They lost another seven matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the same points as Delhi Capitals. However, they missed out on a place in the playoffs due to a lower net run rate (NRR). Delhi Capitals last reached the playoffs in the 2021 edition of IPL. The Indian players who played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 include Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, and Rasi Swastik Chikara. As for the overseas players, there are David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Jhye Richardson, and Shai Hope.

Latest Videos