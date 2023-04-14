IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya fined for Gujarat Titans maintaining slow over-rate during Punjab Kings triumph
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans was involved in a close encounter with Punjab Kings, winning by six wickets. Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik Pandya was fined for his side maintaining a slow over-rate.
Image credit: PTI
Defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over-rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Pandya was fined ₹12 lakh," an IPL media advisory said on Friday.
Image credit: PTI
GT registered a comfortable six-wicket win over PBKS riding on Mohit Sharma's 2/18 and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 on Thursday. The win, GT's third of the season, helped it claim the third spot on the points table, while PBKS is sixth with four points from as many matches.
(With inputs from PTI)