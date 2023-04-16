IPL 2023: 'Captain is someone who likes to lead from the front' - Jonty Rhodes backs KL Rahul as LSG skipper

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants suffered its second season flop to Punjab Kings on Saturday. While skipper KL Rahul shone with the bat, critics have questioned his captaincy skills. However, Jonty Rhodes has decided to back him.

Image credit: PTI

Skipper KL Rahul has never been "plagued" by captaincy, said Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes after the opener struck his first 50 of IPL Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. A prolific run-getter in the IPL, Rahul smashed 74 off 56 balls, albeit in a two-wicket loss. Rahul had also captained the Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Rhodes was part of that support staff.

"The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful, dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued him. When given the captaincy, many great batters don't quite handle it. He's led from the front, and I think it's great to see that," Rhodes said at the post-match conference.

