    IPL 2023: After Shubamn Gill's 3 hundred light event up, Vijay Shankar reveals his work ethics

    First Published May 27, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill slammed his third century of the tournament on Sunday during Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, teammate Vijay Shankar has spoken about the centurion's work ethics.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Young opener Shubman Gill's work ethic makes him one of the best cricketers right now, said his teammate and defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who hailed the opener's ability to find gaps in the PowerPlay (PP). The India and GT opener has lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) with three centuries in four matches to confirm an 'Orange Cap' with 851 runs this season.

    Gill struck the highest score of this IPL, 129 from 60 balls, with ten sixes and seven fours as his sensational batting put five-time record former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) under tremendous pressure chasing a target of 234. MI was bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs as GT set up a final clash with four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    "He has an amazing work ethic. That's why he is one of the best cricketers right now. He is hitting those sixes like he's batting in Test cricket. The way he practices is something that's important. Every practice session, he goes out there and does what he wants. He practices with purpose. Every time he turns up for a game, it's so lovely to see him switch on from ball one," Shankar said during the press conference.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    Gill has the joint second-highest sixes, 33, in this IPL, and Shankar said the young opener is batting at his best at the moment. "He is able to do both hit sixes and find the gaps in the powerplay, which I think is his biggest strength. He can hit those sixes. There was an innings where he scored 90 (101 against SRH) and had just one six. He has the ability to do both and he knows when to use what, which is a highlight of a top cricketer," Shankar concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

