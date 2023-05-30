IPL 2023 Final: Secret behind GT star Sai Sudharsan's epic knock of 96 against CSK revealed
IPL 2023 Final saw Chennai Super Kings prevail over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, while the latter's B Sai Sudharsan heroic knock of 96 went in vain. Meanwhile, he has revealed the secret of his knock.
Image credit: PTI
Defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) batter B Sai Sudharsan drew tremendous acclaim from fans for his fabulous knock of 96 off 47 deliveries against eventual five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Meanwhile, as some wondered about the secret behind his resurgence in the final, he gave credit to a calm approach with the bat, conveying that he focused on the game's mental aspect, which paid dividends.
"I felt a lot of pressure in the last game. I realised that being calmer is much better, and I can do much better. I felt calmer in this game," he said during the post-match presser. Speaking on retiring out during Qualifier 2 against five-time former record winner Mumbai Indians (MI), Sudharsan said, "Personally, it will be worrying, but it is a team decision and the way our batters were batting after Nos 3, 4, and 5, they have been explosive this season. I think that is pure and pure a team decision. It was definitely for the team's cause, and I am 100 per cent with it."
Image credit: PTI
Speaking further on his batting approach during the Final, Sudharsan recorded, "When Shubman [Gill] got out, it was all about taking the game a little deeper and keeping a check on the scoreboard as well. I was trying to take my chances and take the game deep as well. It was more about the mental aspect, how to get ready, how to be aware of how to decide what to do in that situation. I have worked on that a little bit and obviously in the skill part as well."
Image credit: PTI
"Definitely, [I am] very happy and grateful to have contributed to the team, but a little bit sad also because the result was not on our side," he added before thanking teammate Vijay Shankar for his valuable input. "We discussed a lot of cricket, particularly in this IPL. We shared thoughts, and it has helped me a lot. Even after the previous game, he gave me a few thoughts which were very useful for me to follow," Sudharsan concluded.