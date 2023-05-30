IPL 2023 Final: Secret behind GT star Sai Sudharsan's epic knock of 96 against CSK revealed

IPL 2023 Final saw Chennai Super Kings prevail over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, while the latter's B Sai Sudharsan heroic knock of 96 went in vain. Meanwhile, he has revealed the secret of his knock.

Defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) batter B Sai Sudharsan drew tremendous acclaim from fans for his fabulous knock of 96 off 47 deliveries against eventual five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Meanwhile, as some wondered about the secret behind his resurgence in the final, he gave credit to a calm approach with the bat, conveying that he focused on the game's mental aspect, which paid dividends.

"I felt a lot of pressure in the last game. I realised that being calmer is much better, and I can do much better. I felt calmer in this game," he said during the post-match presser. Speaking on retiring out during Qualifier 2 against five-time former record winner Mumbai Indians (MI), Sudharsan said, "Personally, it will be worrying, but it is a team decision and the way our batters were batting after Nos 3, 4, and 5, they have been explosive this season. I think that is pure and pure a team decision. It was definitely for the team's cause, and I am 100 per cent with it."

