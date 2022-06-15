Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Ireland 2022: Hardik Pandya to lead Men in Blue in T20Is; Rishabh Pant rested

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

    India will travel to Ireland for two T20Is to be played on June 26 and 28. The Indian squad has been announced, while Hardik Pandya has been appointed the skipper.

    Image credit: PTI

    India is currently engaged in a gripping five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa at home, while the hosts are trailing the series 1-2 after three games. Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the series on Sunday, Team India will switch its focus to the United Kingdom (UK), where its first stop will be in Ireland for a couple of T20Is, to be played at The Village in Malahide, Dublin. The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the Indian squad for the same on Wednesday evening, as all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the Men in Blue.

    Image credit: PTI

    It would be Pandya's maiden outing as the Indian skipper, having successfully done so in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He led the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) to title glory on its debut, which happened to be his IPL debut as the skipper. Meanwhile, veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

    ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings - Joe Root reclaims top position, Virat Kohli remains at 10th spot

    Image credit: PTI

    As for the 17-member squad, it includes debutant Rahul Tripathi. It would also mark the return of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson. Among the ones to be rested is the current skipper in the South Africa series, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, along with top-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who will be heading to England to prepare for the series across formats starting July 1.

    Image credit: PTI

    The squad also includes veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan, both of whom have been in tremendous form of late since IPL 2022. Uncapped pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are also included, as they would be hoping for their debut before or during the tour.

    ALSO READ: TEST CHAMPIONSHIP - ENGLAND DOCKED 2 POINTS FOR SLOW OVER-RATE VS NEW ZEALAND DURING 2ND TEST

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, Team India will be coached by reigning National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman, along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and fielding coach Munish Bali. Primary head coach Rahul Dravid will be in England to prepare the boys for England's leg.

    Image credit: PTI

    India T20I squad vs Ireland: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

