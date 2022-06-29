Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I: 'With Malik's pace, it's always going to be tough to get runs' - Pandya

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    India managed to slap Ireland with a four-run defeat in the second T20I to win the series 2-0. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was all-praise for Umran Malik, who was tasked with the final over.

    It became an ultimate thriller in India and Ireland's second and final Twenty20 International (T20I). Played at the Malahide Cricket Club (The Village) in Dublin on Tuesday, the visitors managed to tame the hosts by just four runs to register a 2-0 clean sweep. The game happened to be record-breaking from the perspective of both sides. In the meantime, the Indian skipper for the tour, Hardik Pandya, was delighted by the performance of his boys. At the same time, he gave credit to fierce pacer Umran Malik, who was tasked with defending 17 runs, which he successfully did.

    After the victory, Pandya lauded Malik, saying, "I was trying to keep all the pressure out of my equation. I wanted to be in the present, and I backed Umran. He has pace. With his pace, it's always tough to get 18 runs. They [Ireland] played some amazing shots. They batted very well. Credit to them and credit to our bowlers for holding their nerves."

    ALSO READ: IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I - Deepak Hooda's ton ensures thrilling clean sweep for India; fans elated

    Speaking on his captaincy and the crowd support, Pandya declared, "The crowd, their favourite boys were Dinesh and Sanju. Great experience to experience this side of the world. A lot of support comes for us. We try to entertain them and hope we did that. Thanks to everyone who supported us. As a child, it's always a dream to play for your country. Leading and getting the first win was special. Now, winning the series is remarkable as well. Happy for Deepak and Umran."

